Wildcats rank top ten at Lewis and Clark Invitational Friday and Saturday





Filed under Sports, The Rest

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Linfield track team placed in the top-10 at the Lewis and Clark Invitational on Friday and Saturday. The men’s team came in seventh out of nineteen teams with 47 points and the women came out eighth with 32 points.

Jake Mihelich, ’17, won the 200-meter in 21.69 seconds and again in the 400-meter in 48.02 seconds. Taylor Vicknair, ’19, got third place in the 110-hurdles in 15.69 seconds.

The 4×400 relay team placed third place with a time of 3 minutes and 31.34 seconds. The team was made up of Vicknair, Brian Douglas, ‘19, Art O’Kelley, ‘17 and Jake Mihelich, ’17.

Andrew Laney, ’17, Vicknair, Douglas and Mihelich placed fifth in the 4×100 relay.

The women’s 4×100 relay team was third place with a time of 50.86 seconds. Team was made up of Madison Gladding, ’17, Taylor Petersen, ’19, Jade Everage, ’18, and Dallas Edge, ’17.

The men’s top marks were also Art O’Kelley, ’17, in the 1500-meter in a time of 4 minutes and 6.85 seconds and Adrian Clifford, ’17, in 5000-meter with a time of 15:51.44.

The wildcats placed side by side each other in top 20 of the men’s shot put. Ryne Fuhrmark, ’18, made 12.63m and Asa Schwartz, ’20, got 12.53m. Hayden Davisson, ’17, got sixth place in the pole vault with a height of 4.16m.

Fuhrmark also ranked 15 out of nearly 40 competitors in men’s discus. Drew Doxsie, ’17, got fifth in men’s javelin.

Wildcats women’s team took fourth and fifth place in pole vault. Olivia McDaniel, ’19, and Joanna Galli, ’19, both got 3.55m.

Courtney Beard, ’19, placed ninth in the 5000-meter out of nearly 40 competitors. Dallas Edge, ’17, got fourth in 100-hurdles in 15.31 seconds. Baylie Cameron ranked top ten in the 400-hurdles with a time of 1:06.49. The women’s 4×400 relay placed fifth out of 10 teams.

MaKenzie Mize, ’20, got seventh in discus out of nearly 40 competitors. Mehana Sabado-Halpern, ’19, ranked 11 out of 34 in long jump.

The Wildcats are next at the Willamette Invitational at 10 a.m. on March 25 in Salem, Oregon.