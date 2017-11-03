A foreigner among mainlanders

“Ho brah, we go grind,” Ezra Heleski said. “I stay hungreh. I like mop one burgah.”

His friends just stared at him. They were probably thinking, “What did he just say?”

Here’s the translation: “Hey, let’s go eat. I’m hungry. I’d like to get a burger.”

People constantly ask why Heleski, a Linfield sophomore hailing from Hawai’i, pronounces his words so differently. English is his primary language, so why does his English sound so foreign?

Although he already has a year of college under his belt, he still struggles with an ongoing cultural barrier. He speaks Pidgin English.

“When I first got to college, I said things like ‘shoots!’ and ‘howzit!’” Heleski said. “I caught myself after I noticed my friends from the mainland had no idea what I was saying.”

By “mainland,” of course, he means the continental U.S.

People who have visited Hawai’i, or talked to a resident of Hawai’i, may have realized they don’t understand half of the words the locals are using.

There are whole clusters of words that sound like English, but also some that don’t bear much if any resemblance.

Those not from Hawai’i may be confused by the interesting terminology and dialects found in the islands. It is known formally as Hawaiian Creole English, informally as Hawaiian Pidgin.

“Everyone is fascinated with Hawai’i, and for some reason, even more with the way people from Hawai’i talk,” Heleski said. “It’s funny to watch my mainland friends attempt to speak Pidgin and completely slaughter the language.” Pidgin got its start in the days of the sugarcane plantations in the early 1900s.