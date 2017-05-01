Baseball Recognition





The Northwest Conference released its post-season honors last Tuesday after the conference tournament. Linfield Baseball came out with eight players recognized on all conference teams, or as honorable mentions and one coach of the year.

The team clenched Player of the Year, Pitcher of the Year, and Coach of the year. Coach Scott Carnahan is in his final year of coaching and the recognition was a great way end a storied career. Sophomore Cason Cunningham, won for Pitcher of the Year. Cunningham said of his recognition, “To me it means the coaches in our conference thought I had the best season in league play this year which is a huge honor I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches especially Jake Gellos doing what he does behind the plate he doesn’t get nearly the recognition he deserves”. and Player of the Year for the Northwest Conference was outfielder, Scott Hilpert ‘17, who lead the Conference with twelve home runs.

Five Linfield Players were recognized as First Team all conference, three of which were starting pitchers for the Wildcats. Third baseman Ben Andrews ‘17, Hilpert, and starting pitcher Cunningham were all unanimously chosen to be first team players. They were joined by pitchers Riley Newman ‘ 17 and Cal Neely ‘18. Newman threw thirteen innings in one weekend to aid the team in winning the conference championship.

The ‘Cats also had a player who was recognized with Second Team all Conference Honors, utility, Ryan Pladson ‘17. Pladson appeared at first base, catcher, and designated hitter for the Wildcats this season.

And rounding out the All-Conference recognition were two honorable mentions. Second baseman Brady Rediger ‘18 and designated hitter Levi Horner-Villa ‘20, the only Freshman Wildcat to be recognized with an honor this year.