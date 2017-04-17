L&C invitational





The Wildcats women stomped on the competition at the Lewis & Clark Invitational. The ‘cats gained a score of 199, beating out their opponents by nearly 80 points. The men’s team came in fourth.

Kaelia Neal, ‘18, posted in Linfield top 10 marks for the 800m running the fourth fastest time in Linfield history 2 minutes, 17.29, a career-best. Neal also placed first in her event and ran the third fastest time recorded among NWC competitors this spring.

Kailey Wright, ‘18, raised in ranks for the Linfield’s top 10 from sixth to fifth. Wright had the best throw of the day 145 feet, 2 inches, a career-best.

For sprints, Dallas Edge, ‘17, won the 100m in 12.59 seconds. Taylor Petersen, 19, took second in the 200m and registered a career-best 26.79 seconds.

Hurdler Baylie Cameron, ’20, won the 400m in 1 minute, 7.21 seconds. And Kycie Richwine, ’19, grasped second in the 100m in 16.6 seconds.

The women’s 4×100 relay team clocked their season-best 49.58 seconds. The team was made up of Mehana Sabado-Halpern, ‘19, Madeline Shirley, ‘19, Jade Everage, ‘18, and Edge.

Long distance runners Emma Knudson, ‘18, and Courtney Beard, ’19, took the top two places in the 1500m. Knudson came in at 4 minutes, 49.85 seconds, a career-best time.

“I think it went well and was a great tune-up for the conference meet. We’re all feeling anxious with tapering and conference coming up, and we’re really looking forward to shaking things up and posting some great score there” said Knudson.

Olivia McDaniel, ’19, won both her events Saturday registering a career-best performance for long jump 16-7.76 and taking the pole vault with 11-11.75.

Thrower Makenzie Mize, ’20, placed second in discus. And teammate Morgan Chamberlain, ’20 took second in javelin.

On the men’s side Jeff Lieder, ’18, won discus throwing his career-best 143 feet, 10 inches. Lieder also, placed third in shot put.

Hurdlers Taylor Vicknair, ’18, and Max Patterson, ’19, finished in second and third place for the 110m. Vicknair registered his collegiate best time 15.60 seconds.

Johnathan Irby, ’20, placed second in the 400m with a time 50.64 seconds. Liam Pickhardt, ’20, took third in the 1500m in 4 minutes, 14.69 seconds.

In javelin, Drew Doxsie, ’17, and Alec Miller, ’20, placed second and third both throwing more than 165 feet.

Next up the Wildcats will be competing at the NWC Championships on Friday in Spokane, hosted by Whitworth.