A hole in one and a third place finish





Filed under Sports

The Linfield Men finished 3rd out of 6 teams at their final match before the Northwest Conference Championships. The men took on the OGA golf course in Woodburn, Oregon and came for the Willamette Spring Thaw. The team ended up 34 over par for the two day tournament with a team total of 610 (308, 302), finishing only 3 strokes behind second place Whitworth. However, no one could catch the hosting Bearcats who swept first, second, and third and a team total of 589, only 13 over par for the two day tournament.

The team finished four golfers in the top ten. Mason Rodby ‘17 led the team finishing in a tie for fifth place, seven over par. Rodby moved up from a 19th place finish on day 1. Rodby was followed closely by Logan Davis ‘18 and Bodhu Parkin ‘18 who tied for seventh place with a two day total of 152, 8 over par.

Next up for the Wildcats was Isaac Grebisz ‘19, who finished in 16th place. He was consistent over his two rounds carding a 77 on day one and 78 on day two, respectively. Jackson Hval came in with a three way tie for 23rd at 14 over par for the two days, for a total of 158 (79, 79) strokes. And rounding out the team was Sam McClain who finished in a tie for 29th in the field of 39, with a score of 162 (81, 81).

The seventh place finish was nice for Davis, but one hole made the tournament even more special to him, a hole in one. The hole in one was a first for him, “It was awesome to have it come in competition, and it gave the team a good moral boost to close out an otherwise difficult first day”, said Davis of his hole in one. The hole in one gave the team a boost to go out on day two and improve by six strokes.

The team fought some tough wind conditions throughout the tournament, that added to their experience in a multitude of conditions.According to Davis, “We were also able to identify a few key things to work on going forward at Tacoma GC next weekend for the conference championship”.

The team will take on the course next weekend, April 22nd and 23rd, to finish out the golf season for Linfield Men’s Golf.