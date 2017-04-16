Men’s Tennis





The men’s tennis team made up a match from a couple weeks ago against George Fox at the Portland Tennis Center late Thursday evening.

The Bruins defeated the Wildcats 1-8. In doubles, Tyler Linscott, ‘17, and Ben McNair, ‘18, were beaten in the top doubles spot 8-2. Nathan Saragoza, ‘20, and John Lutaaya, ‘20, dropped the match 8-4. Number three doubles played by Charlie Farrenkopf, ‘17, and Eric Rutherford, ‘19, played the tightest match of the night, dropping 8-6.

Singles went in the Bruins favor as well, except for Jacob Mangan, ‘19, who won in a tie breaker 6-3, 7-6 (11-9) for the Wildcats lone point.

Linscott was defeated in straight sets 6-2, 6-1. McNair at two singles was beat 6-1, 6-2. Saragoza was beaten 6-2, 6-1. Lutaaya at four singles lost 6-2, 6-3. And Trent Prussing, ‘19, at six singles dropped in two sets 6-3, 6-2.

Linfield looked to bounce back while visiting the Whitworth Pirates in Spokane on Saturday. Linfield lost a tight fought match and awaited the last match to decide who won 5-4.

In doubles, Linscott and Prussing paired together but could not put together a victory and fell 8-3. Saragoza and Lutaaya at two doubles clutched a tight fought match 9-7. Farrenkopf and Rutherford were able to secure the ‘Cats first point 8-5.

In singles, the ‘Cats had a slim lead. Linscott had a magnificent winner on his match point to defeat his opponent 6-3, 6-4. Saragoza was defeated in straight sets 5-7, 0-6. Lutaaya fell at three singles 2-6, 0-6.

Mangan struggled in his matchup at four singles 6-0, 6-1. Prussing rolled his ankle in the second set, but returned to the court to attempt to clinch the match for the win. He was defeated in a tough three set match 6-3, 3-6, 2-6. Farrenkopf was able to put together a victory 6-1, 6-1.

“We lost to Whitworth in a close 4-5 loss, while missing two of our top three players. We were right there the whole match and competed hard,” said Saragoza.

On the growth of the team over the course of the season, “The biggest improvement from the team is our ability to compete. Even when not playing our best, we found ways to come together and outcompete our opponent,” said Saragoza.

As for the most exciting match of the day, “number two doubles was the most exciting match, because it was a close match and we pulled out the win. The crowd and team was so loud with a lot of energy,” said Saragoza.

“Any time you lose a match 5-4, it’s a tough one to take. Today was especially difficult being the last match of the season and the unfortunate way in which it happened, with Trent rolling his ankle up a set and late in the second set, in the deciding match,” said assistant coach Brent Kingzett.

“The greatest area of improvement is our eagerness to poach in doubles and take control of the net by moving forward,” said Kingzett.

Linfield finishes 6-12 overall and 5-7 in the Northwest Conference.