Let the world’s hungry decide on GM food

Filed under Opinion

Genetically Modified, or “GM” food, are crops bred with genetic traits that make them more resistant to pests, more able to thrive during drought, and better at providing vital nutrients.

These plants allow farmers to use fewer pesticides, save water, and conserve land by ensuring that more of their crop will be viable for consumption, meaning they have to plant less. Fewer problems for farmers means lower costs for consumers, and fewer families going hungry around the world.

A notable example of these GM crops is “golden rice,” which is bred to contain more vitamin-A. 500,000 children go blind every year around the world due to Vitamin-A deficiency (VAD), and half die within 12 months of losing sight due to the immune system shutting down. Golden rice, and other GM technology, is a huge step forward in rescuing the world’s hungry population from the effects of starvation and malnutrition.

In June of 2016, 107 Nobel laureates wrote a letter reproaching the environmental group Greenpeace for opposing GM crops and foods.

Tragically, groups like Greenpeace have not merely opposed GM foods. They have supported the criminal destruction of golden rice test fields in the Philippines and performed their own destruction of GM test fields in Australia, thus preventing these life-saving foods from reaching deprived children.

Give the world’s hungry a better chance at life. Support GM foods.