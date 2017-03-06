Wildcat track dominates at home





Filed under Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The field was filled with athletes last Saturday with events starting from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Though the rain and the cold persisted through most of the meet Linfield athletes went out and fought hard. They were able to place in the top three in 15 events and take first in seven of them.

Senior Jacob Mihelich dominated the track finishing first in men’s 400 meter dash and second in the 200 dash.

When asked about the performance of the team Mihelich said, “Overall the meet went well. I felt the team worked extremely hard to get the results they got in the terrible weather conditions”.

Junior Kaelia Neal took first in the 1500 meter run where it was neck and neck for last few meters of the race, but was able to keep the lead with a time of 4 minutes and 55 seconds.

The day was also special for Junior Emma Knudson who improved on her personal best on the 10k run by two minutes. She also placed her name in Linfield history by running the seventh fastest in Linfield women’s 10K times.

“It was a pretty exciting race to run, because I was confident I could run significantly faster than I had before, but in the back of my mind I knew that the 10K can be a brutal race,” said Knudson.

Always wanting to improve Knudson also said there are parts of her performance she wasn’t satisfied with and can’t wait to get back to work.

Other winners include Dallas Edge in the women’s 100 meter hurdles, Baylie Cameron in the women’s 400 meter hurdles, Josie Knight in the women’s shot put, and Jeff Liederman in the men’s shot put.

With this meet behind, the team’s focus now is improving for the future.

Mihelich said that he is,“ looking forward to indoor nationals this week and improving with my team in the weeks after that lead up to conference.”