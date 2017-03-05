Women’s tennis





he Linfield Wildcats played Lewis and Clark for the second time in a week’s time. Lewis and Clark captured the win this time on Linfield’s turf taking the victory 5-4. Even though the ‘Cats lost this match, they earned the Northwest Conference point by the combined score between the two matches.

Ella Riddle, ‘18, and Elsa Harris, ‘19, continued their tremendous play battling past Lewis and Clark’s number one doubles to an 8-6 commanding win. Marisa Doveri, ‘18, and Michelle Ly, ‘20, won a crucial victory 8-4 playing number three doubles.

Basia Kopecka, ‘18, and Riley Clayeux, ‘20, were brought down in a tiebreaker fashion 8-7 (10-5).

“Give Lewis & Clark credit, they came ready to play. It shows the parity at the top of our league. It makes it fun when it’s coming down to a couple of matches each time,” said co-head coach Lisa Macy-Baker.

Riddle was able to take down her opponent 6-3, 6-3. Kopecka was also able to take her opponent down, going three sets 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

The remaining ‘Cats were taken down by Pioneer opponents. Harris at two singles lost 6-3, 6-2. Clayeux at three singles lost 6-0, 6-1. Doveri lost by the identical score 6-0, 6-1. Ly at six singles lost 6-3, 7-5.

“Overall, play went very well, we are making some great progress and developing our skills as a team,” said Riddle.

“This weekend was a great lesson, because you cannot always control outside factors that can influence our lineup, but we came together as a team and worked hard for the point against Lewis and Clark,” said Riddle.

On doubles pairings veteran players with first year players, “Doubles pairings have been going very well, as a team we focus a lot on doubles and our pairings are very carefully thought through by our coaches. Having veteran and a first year pairings is very effective as it allows for both players to learn from each other. The veteran is guiding the first year into college tennis and the first year brings fresh enthusiasm and skills. Overall, I think it’s a great combination and gives us an advantage as a team,” said Riddle.

The Wildcats are 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the Northwest Conference. Next up, the women travel to Whitman to face off against the Missionaries at 10am on Saturday, March 11.