Peterson talk moved to Evergreen Aviation Museum event center

Filed under News

After ASLC canceled its funding for Dr. Jordan Peterson’s scheduled lecture, he will now give his talk off-campus at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 24, at the Falls Event Center at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum in McMinnville.

ASLC pulled the funding on the event because stipulations were not met by Peterson and the Young Americans Liberty group who invited him to speak at Linfield.

“Anyone who is interested in a peaceful and productive exchange of ideas is welcome to attend,” said Parker Wells, a member of the Young Americans for Liberty group at Linfield and the organizer of the Speak Freely Series at Linfield.

The address for the event is 510 NE Captain Michael Smith Way, McMinnville, Oregon 97128.

Due to the cancellation of the event at Linfield, Peterson has posted numerous tweets firing back at the college.

“I have been disinvited…. By bureaucratic cowards with their totalitarian compassion,” Peterson tweeted.

Peterson stated in one of his tweets that he had paid for flights and other accommodations already.

Peterson also said that he will be posting a video on Thursday where he will read the college’s letter of “disinvitation” and his response.