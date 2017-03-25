Oregon legislators hold joint town hall





Members of the public have the chance to join state Representative Ron Noble and state Senator Brian Boquist in a joint town hall at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, at the Kent Taylor Civic Center, 200 N.E. Second St. in McMinnville.

“I’m excited to meet with the McMinnville community and surrounding areas to hear directly from them about their priorities,” Noble said in a press release.

Community members are invited to voice their ideas and concerns to the legislatures.

Noble represents the residents of House District 24, including those who live in the communities of McMinnville, Yamhill, Carlton, Dundee, Lafayette and Hillsboro. Boquist represents District 12, which includes both House District 23 and 24. Benton, Marion, Polk, Washington and Yamhill counties make up District 12.