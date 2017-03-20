Applications for Moore scholarship now being accepted

Applications for the Parker Archie Moore Endowed Scholarship are now being accepted, according to an email sent to students.

The scholarship was created for students who exemplify the qualities for which 20-year-old Parker Moore was most well known, before his life was ended in a random act of violence. Recipients of the scholarship should want to strengthen Moore’s impact on the Linfield community by making change themselves.

Students who are passionate, caring, self-confident and proactive should summarize in no more than 300 words what co-curricular activities they are involved in on campus, situations in their life where they have overcome a hardship as well as something they have done to make a difference in someone else’s life. Students are also expected to address how they would “pay it forward” if they receive the scholarship.