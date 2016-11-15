‘Cats pounce on PLU to win NWC championship, look to Texas





In their final game of the regular season the Wildcats found themselves in a rare position. With an overall record of 7-1 and undefeated within the NWC, Linfield entered Saturday’s game against the PLU Lutes with a reputation of dominance, though the Lutes gave them a trying fight before the ‘Cats reigned victorious 27-10 at Maxwell Field.

By the end of the first quarter the ‘Cats were being challenged 7-0 after a PLU drive totaling 75 yards that resulted in a receiving touchdown, and with half the game in the books both teams managed to tack on a field goal leaving the Lutes with a 7-point lead over the ‘Cats.

The second half of the game resonated much more with Linfield’s offensive and defensive capabilities as the Lutes were held to 10 points in the contest while Linfield scored a grand total of 27 points with three touchdowns and two field goals.

With the senior leadership of Sam Riddle at quarterback the Wildcats’ receiving core saw Zach Kuzens tip the scales with 157 yards and Reed Peterson, ’18, capping off multiple drives with two touchdown catches.

Overall, despite the first quarter hiccup, Linfield continued to illustrate its prowess and tact on the gridiron, having to fight from behind in a regular season game is without doubt great preparation for a more rigorous post season.

In a bizarre turn of events Linfield has been denied home field advantage in its upcoming first round NCAA Division III playoff game, and will instead travel to Abilene, Texas, to take on Hardin-Simmons University at 12 p.m. Central Time on Saturday.

A watch party will be held at 1882 Grille in McMinnville on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. for kickoff.

A watch party will also be held at Buffalo Wild Wings in Portland on 1200 NE Broadway St.