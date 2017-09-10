Studying abroad promises exposure to global cultures, lifestyles





Filed under News

Konichiwa. Hola. Bonjour. Dia duit. Students receive more than just credits when they choose to go abroad: they become a part of the local experience.

At the Study Abroad Fair on Sept. 6 in the Fred Meyer Lounge, students could shop for destinations they would like to call home for a semester or year.

It takes 7,088 miles of traveling to get a first-hand experience of the Maori culture with the University of Waikato in New Zealand.

Instead of camping in the dorms, Waikato is offering new opportunities for Linfield students to be a part of the traditional community. For example, students can stay at the Tamaki Maori Village in Rotorua for an overnighter.

For those not wanting to voyage to the Southwest to learn about a pacific culture, Spain offers Spanish majors a chance to spend a year in the Barcelona, Seville, and Alicante areas.

Paula Haeder, International Relations Coordinator for Spain, said students can stop by local museums and castles as a group or with their host families. Snorkeling and visiting wineries are also options.

Not only in Spain do you get to live with host families, but also in Austria.

Jessica Nurmi, who studied abroad a semester in Austria in fall 2016, elaborated on the joys of being able to live with host families who spoke English, which can help with the transition.

“The first month arriving there, you attend a class and go through an intense German language session and the next month you go through a less intense course,” Nurmi explained about her first experience entering Austria.

Besides learning the art of the language, Linfield students are able to see certain attractions for free with an all new access card.

The Costa Rica program was recently taken off the Study Abroad program due to the retirement of the head director, Mayra Herra, the year before. Never fear as the Office of International Programs is currently in the process of adding a new destination for students in the near future.