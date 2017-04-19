Peterson talk canceled, ASLC pulls funding
April 19, 2017
Filed under News
Dr. Jordan Peterson’s scheduled talk at Linfield next Monday has been canceled after ASLC pulled funding for it due to stipulations not being met by Peterson and the event requester, Young Americans for Liberty, according to an email sent to students by Susan Agre-Kippenhan, vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty.
The talk will now take place at the Falls Event Center Evergreen Museum in McMinnville, which will begin at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 24.
Peterson, who is a free speech activist, philosopher and psychologist, tweeted on Tuesday to his 107,000 Twitter followers, “I’m violating more safe spaces soon: Linfield College.”
In response to Peterson’s tweet, Agre-Kippenhan said that Linfield’s Anti-Harassment Protection and Academic Freedom policy states that “anti-harassment policies are not intended to limit the free exchange of opinions or the vigorous debate over ideas.”
She states further that “intimidation, harassment, exploitation, and the use or threat of force are incompatible with the preservation of this freedom.”
The stipulations YAL needed to complete were that the event needed to be a closed Linfield event, which means no publicizing outside of Linfield community. It needed a contract, and the contract had to include what the speaker was going to talk about.
“We cannot welcome speakers when the stipulations for their appearances are not met and who intend to violate the safety of our community,” Agre-Kippenhan said.
“The speaker’s organization sent out a press release that invited more than just the Linfield Community,” ASLC Cabinet President Nathan Pellatz said.
“We did not get a contract until 18 hours after the deadline, and it did not contain what the speaker was talking about. It was because of all these factors, the decision was made to pull funding for the Jordan Peterson event,” Pellatz said.
Senior Parker Wells, a member of YAL, was the coordinator for Peterson’s appearance at Linfield.
“I’ve put forth my most genuine effort in being respectful and communicative while coordinating this event,” Wells said. “Unfortunately, the school has seized on circumstances outside of our control in order to cancel it.”
“Students and faculty alike were excited about the opportunity to exchange ideas with Peterson. We in the ideological minority on campus are greatly disheartened to see that opportunity taken away,” Wells said.
Call it what you may, this is censorship against our YAL chapter and against any like-minded students, all for the sake of not hurting anyone’s feelings. If it doesn’t align with what the institution says, then it’s instantly, “intimidation and harassment.” This is absolute bullshit.
If Jordan B Peterson’s ideas are so harmful why won’t a professor, Professor of English Reshmi Dutt-Ballerstadt for example, or any student who disagrees, show up to the event and defeat his ideas in open debate? This type of action by the college contradicts half of Linfield’s own Mission Statement.
A truly unfortunate outcome for the students of Linfield College.
Cowardice isn’t soon forgotten.
My son is scheduled to attend in the Fall – or should I say WAS. I can’t condone getting an education from a place that places limitations on free speech.
I am sad for your school. Best of luck going forward.
Mako Reply:
April 19th, 2017 at 10:52 pm
Good for you. There are reasonable colleges out there
Clearly you folks were looking for any possible excuse to forbid Dr Peterson from speaking. One harmless tweet is seen as ‘intimidation and harassment’?!
It’s a sad day when people who claim to be educators and teachers of our youth decide to blindly label everything they dislike as evil.
If his ideas are so terrible, let others expose his ideas. Sunlight is the best disinfectant. Behaving like scared little children will only breed generations to follow. Is that your plan?
How to fix this problem; stop teaching the kids to be little dictators, and start actually teaching them. I’m going to just leave this quote for your students, “You can ignore reality, but you can’t ignore the consequences of ignoring reality.” -Ayn Rand
No academy should opt to coddle their students and shield them from arguments and ideas that might challenge their own. Your students ought to be held to the standards of adults, encouraged to seek new ideas, and respectfully acknowledge that there are other people with sincere arguments and perspectives unlike their own.
By revoking the right of Peterson to present his lecture, you’ve legitimized a jokey tweet about the pervasive attitude of victimhood, and a growing desire in youth culture for their respective institutions to insulate them from the world. Or, your institution has opted to do that on their behalf, which is even more troubling.
By no means is Peterson some dangerous iconoclast, either. I see him, as I’m sure many do, as a very levelheaded man, and as someone who exemplifies liberal values, far above and beyond that which you would see at most universities.
Another vile example of censorship. To the Linfield students: put pressure, write your deans, show your disagreement. To the rest, watch out where you send your kids to.
Pathetic.
Transgender Linfield student here, extremely disappointed in the school’s decision to cancel Dr. Peterson’s talk. I was very excited to attend, and have had the date saved on my calendar since it was first announced. As far as I’m concerned, after watching his videos, what he’s saying is far from hate speech or harassment and would have been a fascinating educational experience. I feel many of the faculty have acted surprisingly unprofessionally throughout this entire ordeal and this decision will cause more harm than good, and not just to free speech.
A voice that has been strikingly absent in this entire debate is the Linfield trans community itself, and I have felt consistently patronized as students and professors alike have been acting as if I, and all the transgender students, are so fragile that they cannot handle dissenting opinions. That we, as was literally said by a professor during the free speech forum on Monday, might attend Dr. Peterson’s talk and proceed to go home and commit suicide. That is, without exaggeration, significantly more insulting to me on a personal level than anything I have heard Dr. Peterson, or indeed any member of Linfield YAL, say. I’m made of much tougher stuff than that.
I was not afraid one bit, that any fellow member of my Linfield community, who have never shown me anything but respect in my 4 years at this school, would harm, intimidate, or harass anyone on this campus after listening to Dr. Peterson’s talk. Now, that they feel like they have been silenced yet again and treated like potential rioters, I must admit I am a little worried. There are certainly many more conservative and libertarian students on campus than just the 5 members of the YAL, and I wouldn’t doubt many of them might blame the LGBT community for the way this incident has played out. To them I want to say: not all of us agree with this decision. I am not conservative nor libertarian, but I also find value in many of Dr. Peterson’s ideas. You don’t have to agree with everything someone says to find merit in parts of it.
@YAL Linfield
While I can appreciate that you were brave enough to sit in front of a room of people and take criticism like you did, you guys dropped the ball on this, you and you alone. I don’t believe for one second any one of you would have a bad word to say about trans people or think of intimidating or threatening anyone. You did not show that well during your chance to speak up and defend yourselves. While I respect 100% your right to say everything you’ve said, there is a difference between what you should be allowed to say and what you should actually say. You have carried yourselves extremely poorly, and not done well to support your own cause. You have started pointless controversy with your freedom ball and Pepe memes and you were not well spoken when asked to defend your actions. “I don’t have to care about your feelings” is simply an ignorant thing to say to a room full of people, period. You’re right, you don’t have to. But maybe you should, if you want to look like a legitimate organization instead of edgy provocateurs. Likewise, is Pepe the Frog really the hill you want to die on? Really? A dumb meme from the early 2000s that was never really funny to begin with? I am on your side here, I really am, but you make it hard to be when your actions are poorly conceived and your words poorly thought out. If you had handled the situation with more class, and cogently argued your position, perhaps the administration wouldn’t have been looking for any opportunity to cancel your event. I don’t want to diminish the fact that you spoke up at all, despite being in the minority and allowed yourselves to be criticized. That is what free speech is about, you can say something unpopular, but you accept the consequences and criticisms you get in return. I didn’t speak fear of outing myself, and I wish I had. If anything good has come of this, I have resolved to be braver and more open in the future.
@The Linfield Review and everyone else
Proof I am who I say I am and not some random person online:
https://imgur.com/mvBOYXB
Unfortunately I don’t want to post my name and out myself online for all to see on google. That being said the email provided to comment is a real address and I would be happy to speak with anyone in private.
Such blatant cowardice.
It saddens me to see such an hypocritical statement as «intend to violate the safety of our community,». How do you define “safety” so that a talk from Jordan Peterson would “violate’ it ?
You have hundreds of videos of him talking on the internet : please be more specific and tell us which were the damning speech that could violate some safety.
It feels to me like you are treating students like they are infants unable to decide by themselves what to make of some speech that could challenge their beliefs.
