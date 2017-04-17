NWC party schools are ranked





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Niche.com published a list of the top American party schools in 2017, which included 1,426 four-year colleges and universities. According to the site, rankings were based on student reviews and nightlife statistics.

Linfield College ranks 896 nationally and fourth among Northwest Conference schools. Whitman stands is the number one spot among the conference, and is 509 in the nation.

The rankings were determined by student surveys on party scenes, access to bars, athletics grade and Greek life on campus.

According to niche.com, the rankings “are based on rigorous analysis of academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews from students and alumni.”

The University of Oregon was judged as the top party school among Oregon schools, as it was 51 in the nation. Oregon State University was 155, and Washington State University was 88.