Cat lax drops ball against Loggers





The Linfield women’s lacrosse team spent the weekend traveling to Tacoma to take on Puget Sound. The Wildcats lost to the Loggers 12-6.

Freshman Dana Brooks led Linfield in goals, scoring four points total. Senior Amber Kaholoaa and sophomore Mae Seifert each scored a goal as well.

Logger Meghan Bacher led her team to the victory, scoring six of the 12 team goals.

Linfield started the game on a positive note by scoring the first and second goal of the evening at the 27:20 and the 24:07 mark. Puget Sound quickly responded, going on a 5-0 run.

Linfield did not score again until the 25:52 mark in the second half. Again, the Loggers went on a run, bringing the score 3-11.

The ’Cats were scoreless until there was just under four minutes left of the game. Kaholoaa and Brooks each scored to bring the game 5-11. By then, there was not enough time for the Linfield to make a comeback.

Both the Wildcats and Loggers scored one more goal to close the game in a score of 12-6 with Puget Sound victorious.

Linfield is now 0-4 in Northwest Conference play and is fifth out of the five women’s lacrosse teams. The next time the ’Cats will take the field is on Wednesday. They will take on the George Fox Bruins at 6 p.m. at Maxwell Field.