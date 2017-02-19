Pulitzer prize winning columnist to speak on politics, Trump presidency at lecture.





Filed under News

A Pulitzer Prize-Winning columnist will present a talk and visit classes at Linfield on Tuesday.

Leonard Pitts Jr., who writes for the Miami Herald about race relations, politics, social issues, current events and more will present his lecture “Where do we go from here?” at 7 p.m. in Ice auditorium on Tuesday.

His most recent column considers President Trump’s noticed entitlement. “Mr. President: ‘Just who the hell do you think you are,” Pitts writes.

In an interview, Pitts told the Review that he thinks the one good thing that has come out of the recent U.S. presidential election is that is has “really energized and awakened people, who frankly should have been energized and awakened all along.” “I think it has finally gotten them energized and awakened to realize that this is our country, and if it is going to progress, if it is going to be saved, it is not going to happen by itself,” Pitts said.

There will be a live stream viewings in Jonasson, Riley 201, Fred Meyer Lounge and the Library viewing room due to Melrose reaching capacity in 2012 at his last lecture.

As part of Black History Month, the Mass Communication department in collaboration with other departments chose to have Pitts speak on campus.

At his last lecture on campus Pitts spoke on “trustiness” in the media, a topic just as relevant today.

Pitts has published six books including his most recent work titled “Grant Park,” which explores race, the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. and the election of Barack Obama. The book was voted a Seattle Times critics Best Book in 2015.

Pitts’s syndicated column can be read in the Review’s opinion section each week the paper is printed.