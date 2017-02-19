The Linfield Review

Moonlight

Amantha Hood, Editor-In-Chief
February 19, 2017
Arts & Entertainment

“Moonlight” tells the story of a young African-American male, living in Miami and looking for identity, family and belonging. In need of a father, he looks up to the man who also deals drugs to his mother. The complexly improvised family he has keeps him going. Moonlight is symbolic of a young man’s story that often gets overlooked and doubted in society. Director Barry Jenkins incorporates themes such as sexuality, masculinity, family life, and identity.

