Moonlight
February 19, 2017
“Moonlight” tells the story of a young African-American male, living in Miami and looking for identity, family and belonging. In need of a father, he looks up to the man who also deals drugs to his mother. The complexly improvised family he has keeps him going. Moonlight is symbolic of a young man’s story that often gets overlooked and doubted in society. Director Barry Jenkins incorporates themes such as sexuality, masculinity, family life, and identity.
