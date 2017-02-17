ASLC Elections





You may have already been asked to sign a petition for someone that has the hopes of becoming the next Vice President or President of ASLC. It may seem early considering the general election will not take place until March 14th, however these candidates have many steps before the election.

The first step of this election for each interested candidates is to get 82 signatures on a petition so that ASLC can see that students are interested in this candidate holding an office in the future. These petitions are due on February 16th.

After a student complete their petition they undergo a test on the bylaws of ASLC. If a student passes this test they will be announced on February 23rd at the ASLC senate meeting.

After the candidates are selected a primary election will be held on March 7th. Followed by the general election on March 14th.

Current ASLC president, Nathan Pellatz says, “I want students to know that although they might not think it, the election really matters. The amount of say that elected officials have on this campus is increasing as we are strengthening our relationships with the school administration this year. The people who are elected are the voice for the students and they should vote for who they think will best uphold that”.

All Linfield students will be able to vote, to stay up to date on information students can Students can “keep up with ASLC on Facebook for profiles about the candidates and can continue to stay updated through the profiles in The Linfield Review” according to Pellatz.