Linfield professor named new director of athletics

Linfield Athletics Professor Garry Killgore has been named the new director of athletics at Linfield.





Professor Garry Killgore, chair of the department of health, human performance and athletics, has been named the new director of athletics for Linfield College with current director Scott Carnahan retiring at the end of the academic year, according to an email sent to the college today by President Thomas Hellie.

In addition to teaching at Linfield, Killgore was also the former cross-country and track coach at Linfield. He was part of the track and cross-country programs for 21 years and had many successes, including being named Northwest Conference coach of the year six times. He was inducted into the Linfield Athletics Hall of Fame in 2013.

With doctorates in exercise physiology and biomechanics, Killgore has extensive knowledge in aquatic training in sports rehabilitation and creating alternative ways for athletes to train.

Killgore founded AQx Sports Inc., a deep-water training and rehabilitation company for athletes. AQx designed the first deep-water running shoe, which is used by collegiate and professional athletes as well as by hospitals and military troops throughout the United States and in Europe.

As a professor, coach and director of athletics, Carnahan provided many years of service to Linfield. He will continue to serve as director of athletics for the remainder of the academic year until June 30, when he will retire after 20 years as director of athletics.