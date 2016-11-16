Colletif9 perform at Linfield





Filed under Arts & Entertainment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Collectif9 is a band from Montreal, Canada who are on a 10 day tour in US, they made a stop here at Linfield College.

Linfield Lively Arts in collaboration with Friends of Chambers Music made are to thank for the band coming to Linfield. Collectif9 employs lights, staging, and amplification more commonly seen at rock acts, and heralds, a new age in genre-bending classical performance.

It was a sensational night in Ice Auditorium with a beautiful variety of musical sounds. Colletif9 performed “Rando all Zingarese”, one of the songs from their debut album known as Volksmobile. The audience was into the tunes, clapping along with many songs.

“Pretty much everybody is the target audience, sometimes we have concerts with many old people, sometimes with many young people. Sometimes it depends more with the town, time, or the day of the week, but the idea is all kinds of public, especially for those people who don’t often come for classical music.” said Jeremie Cloutier, from Collectif9.

Volksmobile album also known as “dazzling” from the Collectif9, which was released in February 2016 and it captures brilliant colors and drives energy of the band which was so vivid during the live concert. “The collectif9 performance was absolutely beautiful. The way they interacted with the music and each other inspires me to always be passionate with my own music endeavors. For anyone who missed, this was an amazing representation of classical and modern music by nine brilliant musicians.” said Hannah Terrell ‘20.

After the tour in American, Collectif9 look to travel to Quebec, Ontario and then go ahead as far as Asia and Europe before returning to Canada’s west coast.