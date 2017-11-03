Professor takes a new approach to biology

Andrew Black is a new visiting professor in biology, and is currently teaching Principles of Biology and lab classes at Linfield College’s McMinnville Campus.

Black’s love for animals, specifically sea life, is what drove him to at- tempt a career in commercial fishing in Alaska.

It was there in the freezing waters off the Alaskan coast that he realized his genuine passion was for marine life and biology.

After leaving the fishing industry, he decided to get a doctorate in Integrative Biology at Lehigh University and focused his research on popula- tion genomics.