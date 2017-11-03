Baseball team’s Halloween scrimmage provides humor to campus

The baseball team got together this past Friday to play a Halloween-themed scrimmage. With costumes like Fred Flinstone and Winnie the Pooh, the game provided comical relief to kick off what students say is one of the best weekends of the year.

“We were able to have some fun and laugh at ourselves while coming together,” Senior catcher Jake Gellos said.

But the game was more than just for laughs. Senior Alex Hendra-Brown commented, “We like to have fun as a team on and off the field.

Bonding during the off-season just makes us that much stronger of a unit when we get to compete in the spring. [The scrimmage] was a great time.”