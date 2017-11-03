Bringing your favorite pet to school is every college student’s dream.

For some students, it’s a reality. But they have to document a special need first.

Such is the case with sophomore biology major Fiona Kelley and her cat Dobby, who is classified as an emotional support animal.

A service animal is a highly trained companion that assists its owner with a specific task or set of tasks, she said.

It might guide a blind person or provide warnings to a person subject to medical emergencies.

Emotional support animals like Dobby provide comfort to people suffering from potentially disabling anxieties. Because they serve special purposes, they are allowed to reside with their owners in campus dorm rooms or apartment units.

“I was in a dorm my freshmen year, and usually the other residents were great,” Kelley said. “But sometimes they would try and feed him things under my door, things he shouldn’t have… like croutons,” Kelley said.