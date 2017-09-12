Volleyball first in NWC, Stedman named student-athlete of the week





Filed under Sports

After a successful weekend for the Linfield volleyball team on the road, the Northwest Conference named Darian Stedman, ’19, as the offensive volleyball student-athlete of the week.

Stedman led the Wildcats in kills, totaling 39. She also scored seven times off ace serves against St. Catherine to account for her 50 points over the weekend.

In St. Paul, Minn., the Wildcats defeated Knox 3-1, St. Catherine 3-1 and Macalester 3-1. They fell short to Wisconsin-River Falls 2-3.

“We have heart, and it shows,” Taylor Petersen, ’19, said. “I love this group of girls and we can only go up from here.”

Petersen said the team can improve by playing consistent and reducing unforced errors.

She said she is “excited to see all the pieces fall into place.”

With its strong start to the season, Linfield volleyball is ranked No. 1 in the conference with an overall record of 6-1.

To start conference play, the ’Cats will face Willamette 7 p.m. Friday at home and Lewis and Clark 7 p.m. Saturday at home.