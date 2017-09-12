Women’s soccer wins, loses on the road





It was a high and low weekend for the Wildcat women’s soccer team after having a successful game on the road but a disappointing match back home. Friday night, the ’Cats were at Warner Pacific in Portland where they smashed the Knights in an 8-2 win. Sunday afternoon, the ’Cats were back home against the College of Idaho Yotes where they had a desolating loss of 0-2.

“It was a good team win. We started strong and finished well throughout the game,” said Carol Thomas, ’20.

Wildcats Sydney Kuehn, ’21, started off the scoring series Friday night only 58 seconds into the game, taking full advantage a bad goal kick from Knights goalie Zoey Dahme that she intercepted and scored.

The second goal was shot at minute 14:32 when Kuehn gave an excellent through pass to Emma Smith, ’21, who just shot it past the keeper. Natalie Amara, ’20, came in with the third goal of the night shooting a 25-yard drive over the keeper at minute 23:30.

The Wildcats got one more past the Knights before halftime when Amidee Colleknon, ’20, made them turnover the ball. Colleknon passed it through to Smith who finished the job.

At the half, the score was 4-1. The Knights had success at minute 18:47 when a player hit the ball into the back post off a cross pass.

And at minute 50:03 the Knights had the last of their success for the night on a penalty kick.

“I guessed the right way but couldn’t get to it in time,” said Wildcat goalkeeper Sarah Bailey, ’19.

Sami Moellmer, ’19, had a terrific second scoring both at the 50:43 and 76:48 minute, first assisted by Amara from a pass up the right flank for a touch and score and second assisted from Colleknon after possessing the ball from a failed Knights clearance.

Colleknon got her own chance after scoring off a free kick at minute 73:55.

Bailey had eight saves that night and the team all together had 15 shots.

“We played really well the first half. We were really strong all through the field,” Bailey said.

Sunday afternoon was a tough loss for the Wildcats. The Yotes got in two goals minutes apart from each other near the end of the first half 30:02 and 31:57. The first goal was off a one versus one battle with Bailey, and the second was flicked in after a corner kick.

The Wildcats’ overall record is 2-2.

Next, the ‘Cats are on the road for their first two conference games in Tacoma against Puget Sound 12p.m., Sept. 16 and Pacific Lutheran 12 p.m. Sept. 17.