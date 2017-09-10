Linfield bookstore gets competitive





Some students anticipate that books will be an extra financial burden in addition to tuition each semester, but the bookstore hopes to lighten this burden with a new price matching tool.

Books and supplies for college have the potential to cost Linfield students $900 each year they attend, according to the Linfield website.

Since fall 2016, the Linfield bookstore has been trying to match the prices of their top competitors. This change was made to provide students with the best deals on their college textbooks.

Only books sold by Amazon are eligible to be price matched, third-party sellers will not be included. The bookstore will price match textbooks of the correct edition, format, and all accompanying materials.

Linfield bookstore manager Chad Cottrill said that the college bookstore wants to provide students with competitive prices as well as quality service and a convenient location that cannot be provided by other suppliers.

They are only able to price match books that are in stock per request of the faculty. They additionally provide price match for new, used, and rental books.

Over the summer break, the college bookstore made a move across the hall and is now sharing the space with the Linfield gift shop in Riley Student Center.