Wildstock belts out new tunes

Filed under News

Carnival games, food trucks, and four live music performers were brought in for the two-day celebration to mark the coming end of the year.

The celebration all started at 6 pm on Friday in the Upper Gym where guests could enjoy classic carnival games, prizes, and bento for the first 200 people.

At 8 p.m. the upper gym was turned into a dance floor for the Light It Up Dance party which also closed the first day of WildStock.

“At first I was pretty hesitant about it being split up into two days and it being inside. Part of me missed that summer-y vibe, but they did pretty well with the rainy circumstances. I loved the dance on Friday! Definitely was lots of fun, and the DJ was great,” Julia Mitchell ’18 said.

On Saturday, the party continues at the Lower Gym and started at 4:30 with Linfield’s Got Talent winner Tre Ovalle opening the festivities.

At 5 pm El Salvadorian songwriter Angie Keilhauer came on stage to play her mix of country and folk to an ever-growing crowd.

Following Keilhauer was the Philadelphia alt/indie rock band The Burgeoning. The group, making their Oregon debut, played an electric set to an approving crowd.

“Honestly, the food was really good and the balloon animals were super cute. I feel like the music was good, but compared to what I’ve heard about the music from other years, it could’ve been better,” Carmen Chasse ’20 said.

To go along with the performances three food trucks were serving churro sundaes, deep fried apples, French fries, burritos, and multiple meal combos to students all for free.

Body painters and balloon artist also had students form long lines to get their skin painted and multi-colored balloon hats.

To end the WildStock weekend Hip-hop group The Rej3ctz came on the stage. The group brought their high intensity, loud beats, and rapid raps and were a perfect way to end this year’s WildStock.

This was the first time Wildstock was indoors, and Linfield students had mixed reactions to the location change.

“Definitely not as good as years before mostly because it isn’t outside. Also, there needs to be a jumpy house at wild stock. That is just how it is supposed to be,” said junior Ben Bartu.

“Wasn’t really what I was expecting. It kind of reminded me of a middle school dance,” Sarah Schmidt ’20 said.

Cruz Morey, ASLC Vice President of Programming, said, “I think that the main highlight for me was that I got to see the majority of Linfield students have fun for two nights. I’ve been at Linfield for four years now and it’s not very often that Linfield students get to really ‘let loose’ and I am so glad I was able to provide that for a night.”