Artists Talk

Arts & Entertainment

Kytana Winn, ‘17 – B&W photos and ceramics (black): “My art is about a reflection of my personal self and this past year I’ve gone through a lot of trials and tribulations that I wanted to reflect that in a way that was therapeutic in healthy for me and using organic matter was the way to do it and I’m very happy with the way it turned out.”

Alex Andreotti, ‘17 – Wood sculpture (white): “My art is solely based on the fact that it’s like an autobiography about my life here in Oregon. It’s just about how I’ve made connections with people. I make connections with individuals who I tend to keep forever in my life and with that I’ve lost many people who I thought were important to me and for that it made me create something that encapsulates everything that I have experienced here at Linfield so that is really what my art is all about.”

Jasmine Fojas, ‘17 – Silhouettes (Asian): “My art is mostly just about you know my own story and you know getting through certain aspects of that and allowing the art to speak for itself and tell the story.”

