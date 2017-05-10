Student-athletes recognized for accomplishments in Linfield’s first annual CATSPYS





To recognize student-athletes for their accomplishments this year, the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee sponsored Linfield’s first annual CATSPYs on Sunday in the Ted Wilson Gymnasium.

The hall of fame style event had tables set and desserts available to accommodate the coaches, student-athletes and other members of the athletic department. There was also a Linfield NCAA Division III photo booth set up for people to take pictures in front of.

In all, there were 11 categories of awards, most of which were voted on by the student-athletes using a survey sent out by SAAC.

The newcomer female and male athletes of the year were basketball and track athlete Molly Danielson and swimmer Noah Cutting. The female and male academic all-stars were softball player Kenzie Schmoll and football player Jake Reimer.

The breakthrough female and male athletes of the year were softball player Emily Allen and football player Mitch Lewis. The female and male commitment to service awards went to volleyball player Casie Gaza and baseball player Ryan Ross.

The recipients of the female and male Wildcat awards were softball player Kaela Ingram and football player Marcus McGovern. The coach of the year was softball coach Jackson Vaughan.

Men’s basketball was recognized as the breakthrough team and was also awarded with the best play/moment.

The Vern Marshall award, which recognizes student athletic trainers, was awarded to Kendra McSheridan and Mason Rodby.

The athletes of the year, which were voted on by Linfield coaches, were women’s track representative Dallas Edge and football representative Sam Riddle.

The female and male athletes of the year, which were voted on by the student-athletes, were softball player Cheyenne Fletcher and again, Riddle.

Joe Stuart was the MC, and members of SAAC announced the nominees and winners of the awards. Scott Carnahan, athletic director and head baseball coach, was recognized for his many years of service due to his retirement coming this June.