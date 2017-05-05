Not Your Forte





Filed under Arts & Entertainment

With only two performances left, Not Your Forte is gearing up for their end of the year performances and they’re preparing to get their pitch perfect.

Not Your Forte is a completely student run a cappella group, neither sponsored by ASLC or the music department. This allows the members to be involved in every aspect of putting on a performance from funding to booking to actually singing.

Founder and current president of the group Mikenna Whatley ‘17 is hoping to see her group push themselves to be their best during their last performances together. After dedicating two years to Not Your Forte, Whatley feels that she found a second family with everyone who was a part of it, and wants the audience to see what a tight knit group of people her a cappella family is.

“This group has taught me and brought me more than I ever could have dreamt of,” Whatley said. “It’s given me a place to express myself through music in a way that is much different than concert choir or traditional music classes at Linfield. It’s given me the opportunity to be challenged in my leadership skills. It’s brought me friendships that I cherish more than just about anything in the world.”

One of the group’s biggest performances is later this week at Cat Cab on May 4. The group will see four of its members graduate this year, and the rest of the singers are hoping to make their final performances something they can look back on fondly according to Not Your Forte’s Vice President Maggie Flood ‘18.

“I am so proud of this group,” Flood said. “Being a student-run club is not an easy thing to do. There is no faculty or letter grade holding anyone accountable, yet we all still have to rise to the occasion and put these shows together every semester. It takes a lot of desire and commitment from every single person. This group has been one of my favorite parts of Linfield, and I hope it is carried on year to year after I am gone.”

Aside from Cat Cab, the a cappella group’s final performance of the year will be at the Linfield Baccalaureate Ceremony May 27th.