Review dominates at Oregon Newspaper Foundation awards

Filed under News

The Linfield Review swept this year’s Oregon Newspaper Foundation Collegiate Day awards at Linn-Benton Community College on Friday, receiving 26 awards.

The Review won seven photography awards, with three of them being first place awards. Justin Grodem and Griffin Yerian were the recipients of the first place awards.

The Review competed in the Group 2 category of the contest designated for four-year college non-daily newspapers. Corban University’s The Hilltop was the only other student newspaper competing in the group.

The Review also competed against Group 1 daily student newspapers like Portland State University’s The Vanguard and Oregon State University’s The Daily Barometer in sections where groups 1 and 2 were combined.

“The ONF conference was an enjoyable and informative event. I was able to take away a lot of valuable advice that I plan to implement in the Linfield Review next year,” editor-in-chief Kaelia Neal said.

The Review won 9 awards at last year’s ONF Collegiate Day.

Editor-in-Chief Kaelia Neal, ’18, News editor Malia Riggs, ’19 and Features editor Alex Jensen, ’20 attended the awards event.

Students were able to attend sessions with media professionals, ranging from “Interviewing and fake news” with Oregonian writer Samantha Swindler, a photography session and “The Journey from Oregon State to Sports Illustrated” featuring Lindsay Schnell.

The Review also receive first place awards in best writing, best sports story, best news section, best house ad, best feature story, best feature photo, best cartooning, best sports photo and best photography.

“I am proud of all the hard work the staff has done this year, and I look forward to what we can accomplish in the future,” Neal said.

The Review also won awards in design, graphics, editorial writing, headline writing and music review.