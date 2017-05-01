Women’s lacrosse optimistic to changes





Filed under Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The women’s lacrosse team encountered changes, leading to success and rough patches throughout the 2017 season.

Three Wildcats earn second team All-Northwest Conference honors. Freshman Dana Brooks, who began playing lacrosse just this year, was among the honorees. Sophomores Mae Seifert and Sarah Stuck became second time recipients.

Led by first year Head Coach Sean Hansen, the team broke its two-year losing streak after defeating Dallas on February 19.

“The girls worked hard and worked really well together that game,” Hansen said. “It was a good start to the season.”

Unfortunately, the Wildcats’ overall winning record does not show the improvement the team has made. They finished the season with a conference record of 0-8 and an overall season record of 1-14.

“The season didn’t go as planned, but for the most part we made some huge steps in our program,” sophomore Cole Lewis said.

Although the Wildcats were unable to have a winning season, the team is optimistic to the upcoming season.

“I’m looking forward to how our team is going to progress,” sophomore Olivia Hollenbeck said.

“I think the program will grow but it takes time. Things like this don’t just happen overnight,” Hansen said.

The lacrosse team is young as they are only losing one team member due to graduation.

“We have a lot of potential. Overall we have a lot of good kids coming back,” Hansen said.

The team had to adjust to a new coaching style while Hansen had to establish her place on the team. She said she could not have done it without the support from staff and the assistant coach, Brittany Hartmann.

“Coach Hansen is a hard coach, but she is doing this in order to make us better,” Lewis said. “She never lets up, and she expects the same from us.”

“We really came together as a team and Coach Hansen brought a lot of new skills and playing techniques to the program,” Hollenbeck said.