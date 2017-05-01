Wildcats head to nationals





The Wildcats might be heading to nationals after success at the Northwest Conference Championships, which was on April 21 and 22 in Spokane, Wash. The track and field team took home four individual titles after two grueling days of competition at Whitworth University.

The NCAA takes the top 22 division three women and 20 division three men to the national meet. Head coach Travis Olson said he expects these athletes to make the cut:

Jake Mihelich, ’17, is a shoe-in for nationals after successfully defending his NWC title in the 200- and 400 meters. And, coming out with a season-best time of 21.47 seconds in the 200m.

He is currently ranked third in the 200m and fourth in the 400m.

“It was just as we planned,” said Mihelich.

Adding to her previous success, Dallas Edge, ’17, grabbed another NWC title winning the 100m hurdles with a time of 14.82 seconds. She now has three NWC titles under her belt in the short hurdles.

Edge is currently ranked 12th in the 100m.

“It feels great to get another invite. This will be my seventh time heading to nationals [indoor and outdoor] and I’m in a great place both physically and mentally to run a great race,” said Edge.

Olivia McDaniel, ’19 took her first NWC title and had a career-best in pole vault clearing the height of 12 feet, 4 inches. She is currently standing 10th in the nation.

“It’s hard to believe that this is only my third year as a pole vaulter,” McDaniel said. “Last year as a freshman I started my season with a personal record of only 9’6″ and ended up finishing fifth place at the NWC Championship meet.”

“This year as a sophomore I was able to jump 12’4″ and claim the NWC Championship title and will hopefully be making my first appearance at the NCAA Nationals in Ohio this May,” said McDaniels.

Although, Mehana Sabado-Halpern, ’19 did not title, her chances are high to make nationals based on her competition. She was runner-up in the triple jump distancing 38 feet, 6 inches, becoming only the second Wildcat in history to break the 38-foot plateau.

Sabado-Halpern is currently ranked 11th in triple jump.

“I’m so excited that I have the potential to go to nationals this year! I can’t wait for the upcoming meets where I can attempt to better my mark,” said Sabado-Halpern.

The Wildcats must wait and see if their marks hold up or improve in the coming meets.