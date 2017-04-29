Linfield Faculty Meeting





Monday afternoon as a faculty gathered in Riley 201 to relieve the conflict that has caused tension among the campus as of recently. It was based on voluntary attendance, it was not mandatory to attend.

When asked what they would be presumably discussing, “the original intent was to have Susan Agre-Kippenhan explain institutional facts of Peterson talk and cancellation and many faculty requested the meeting to discuss campus climate issues,” said English department chair and professor Barbara Seidman.

As associate dean of students, Dawn Nowacki presumed that “it’s an opportunity for everyone who wishes to speak their minds. My understanding is that the dean will give opening remarks outlining the history of events thus far, the decision to cancel the Peterson event (which was related to the violation of the terms of his contract), and a summary of the subsequent discussion over email. Many in the faculty have been discussing where we draw the line in our community beyond which academic freedom becomes harassment,” said Nowacki.

Normally, divisional meetings take place, but the Faculty Executive Chair Garry Killgore and Dean and Vice President of Academic Affairs requested the meeting in the first place.

Students were not allowed to attend, the ASLC president was the only student that was able to attend.

“It was a summary of the events that have transpired over the last couple weeks. It was a faculty assembly meeting is all,” said Nathan Pellatz, ‘17.

The forum provided faculty with more insight from the free speech forum held the Monday prior.

After the faculty meeting was over, Killgore sent an email to his colleagues, “I just wanted to extend my gratitude to Susan AK and Nathan for their outstanding leadership during these difficult conversations about our climate and free speech.”

“I thought they shared some very important facts about what has transpired and their subsequent difficult decisions. I know that both Susan and Nathan listened very intently before they made their decisions, and just as importantly, demonstrated the courage to then make the decisions that needed to be made,” said Killgore.

Killgore was optimistic in his email. A plethora of faculty echoed that learning the factual information was helpful and productive.