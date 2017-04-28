Free speech and the moral panic at Linfield
April 28, 2017
Filed under Opinion
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
On April 7th, as the controversy surrounding Jordan Peterson’s visit began to unfold, I described the circumstances as “more pushback than I expected at Linfield, but no cause for concern.” Unfortunately, I was mistaken. Dr. Peterson’s visit to McMinnville unveiled cause for serious concern about the future of Linfield College, and shed light on the fundamental problems facing American higher education.
Admittedly, numerous parties were at fault for Peterson’s eventual disinvitation. Among other issues, my own excitement for his visit led me to advertise the event too zealously. I quickly learned about Linfield’s delicate publicity policies.
However, even accounting for the consequences of our mistakes, it was unreasonably difficult for Linfield’s Young Americans for Liberty chapter to host Dr. Peterson on campus. Linfield’s bureaucratic gears turn slowly for student efforts that aren’t in line with ‘social justice’ ideals, a common trend in higher education. If we had invited an intersectional feminist to speak instead, events likely would have transpired differently.
Certain faculty and students continue to malign YAL and our intentions. In turn, community members are afraid to publicly support or acknowledge us. Some have asked for their names to be scrubbed from the club’s activities due to fear of social or academic persecution.
We are left to wonder why the college shows minimal interest in addressing the ongoing scare tactics, or in protecting our student group from harsh accusations. I would prefer to avoid crafting a victim narrative, but campus discourse so heavily favors a conception of “oppressors versus the oppressed” that an appeal to victimization becomes one of the only viable methods for communicating a problem.
The college is not blind to these issues, and some faculty are already pushing to introduce more variety on campus. Jordan Peterson’s talk could have been used to showcase their initiative- a wasted opportunity.
After he was disinvited, our YAL chapter managed to relocate the event, fund it completely and pull it off without incident over the course of one weekend. A college campus should be the most conducive space possible for promoting student efforts and allowing ideas to flow. It pains me to say that the opposite turned out to be true.
Outside of Linfield’s stifling atmosphere, the community made its voice heard on April 24th. Respectfully and clearly, they said this: Dr. Peterson’s lecture was a valuable learning experience which deserved support.
The Falls Event Center (an incredible venue) was packed with nearly 400 attendees. The questions posed were insightful, the donation effort was a stunning success, and the speaker received two standing ovations. The mismatch between Linfield’s reaction and that of the broader community indicates that the college made significant errors in its assessment of the situation.
The bulk of the problems here were caused by hyper reactionary behavior from a radical minority of students and professors. For example: English professor Reshmi Dutt-Ballerstadt. She treated our group uncharitably, so my response to her will be in plain terms.
Dutt-Ballerstadt repeatedly described our efforts as a threat to student safety in staff memos, interviews and class time activities. In an article published to the school paper, she asserts that our events “ greatly threaten ‘safe spaces’ for our students, staff and faculty who belong to marginalized groups and violate our ethos of upholding mutual respect.” That’s a bold accusation, which some of her followers took very seriously. She didn’t stop her act there. During at least one school day, Ballerstadt reportedly taught from off campus due to “concerns for her safety.”
YAL students experienced an immediate negative effect on our campus life. We’ve seen the phrase “transphobic piece of s**t” scrawled across a blackboard. Implications of nazism and white supremacy have been leveled at us in public settings. I’ve been branded an “alt-righter.” One student expressed concern that his grade in Dutt-Ballerstadt’s class may suffer if she found out that he attended our events.
The comical reality seems to be that my tuition pays for Dutt-Ballerstadt to feign terror, convince her students through video chat that I represent a threat to their well being, and organize them in order to keep people away from YAL events. Linfield’s “commitment to diversity” rings hollow when toxic ideologues are allowed to exert such unchecked power against well-meaning student efforts.
Our group was barely large enough to mount a defense. In a classroom setting, group support is not available, so dissenting voices are often too afraid to be heard. This stagnates Linfield’s marketplace of ideas. Students need to feel like they have some protection against tar and feathering tactics when they speak out. If colleges can’t make that promise to individuals who fall outside of the typical liberal arts political/cultural sphere, those demographics will feel alienated, and enrollment numbers will continue to depress.
That is why Linfield’s YAL chapter began. We don’t want to see the school we love go down a dark path any longer.
I am glad that you are exercising your liberties of free speech — I think that the discussion about what kind of conversations we can have on campus is an important one.
What I regret most strongly is your treatment of the professor you chose to focus upon in this essay. Even if you feel that you were treated inequitably by her, unfounded suggestions such as that she could not see past the ideology to the individual people/students, and would potentially change their grades as a result, are quite serious thoughts to be floating without any evidence. To follow that up with “She didn’t stop her act there. During at least one school day, [the professor] reportedly taught from off campus due to ‘concerns for her safety.'” To claim that a feeling of concern for one’s wellbeing is an act is problematic (more honestly, it’s character assassination), especially coming from a member of a movement which invited a man to campus who actively promotes the need to ignore others’ concerns for their own wellbeing. I know the professor, and they are hardly someone who needs anyone else to speak for her, so I won’t elaborate any further than that on this matter.
I am sharing these points and pieces from your own writing that I take issue with not so much to take the professor’s side in the unfolding of events (although I did, after some oscillation, decide against wanting Peterson to set foot on this campus), but rather to share what I believe is correct exercise of our powers of free speech and what isn’t. You have the liberties to say those things, but the responsibility of having such a voice — especially one that is amplified by a newspaper and the internet — is tremendous, and we each must bear the brunt of that.
I feel you have propagated a narrative of blame-gaming here that perhaps you yourself were seeking to escape in targeting an individual in such a manner.
I apologize if any of this is half-baked: It’s a quick response, and there is much I’d like to think on more.
Suffice it to say that this student cares more to hear what you have to say about your perception of the administration and student body’s mishandling of the situation than passive-aggressive acknowledgements of character flaws you believe exist in a given individual.
At the very least, Parker, please don’t name them.
[Reply]
I applaud the members of YAL for their commitment to protecting the freedoms of our country. My husband and I attended Jordan Peterson’s speech and I learned something valuable from it. Mr Peterson stated that we not only have a right and a responsibility to speak up for our convictions but that we have a responsibility to LISTEN to opposing views, that we may learn from the other side, even is we disagree and our position is not changed. And that applies to college professors in particular as they teach young people to be well informed. No matter how flat the pancake it still has two sides.
[Reply]