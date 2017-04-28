KSLC Celebrates Vinylthon





Filed under The Rest

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The vinyl revolution came to KSLC on April 22 as djs celebrate the second annual Vinylthon by spinning their favorite records all day.

College Radio Foundation created Vinylthon to unite up to 70 college radio stations (right image) to exclusively play from their vinyl record collections.

The foundation is also known for celebrating College Radio Day and running Collegeradio.org.

Senior Ben Niesen ran the event at the KSLC studio which was open to anyone who had a love for vinyl.

Niesen, a vocal and avid supporter of the event and vinyls, said that records allow people to be fully engrossed by the music.

He also said that with digital recordings people can decide to listen only to the songs they know they will enjoy, but vinyl albums allows people to listen to the full album and, “appreciate what the artist has to say for 40 minutes.”

Freshmen Rose Letsinger – with a collection of about 150 vinyl records of her own – said that there is a difference to owning something tangible and of the past like a record.

“[Vinyl] is something in the past that I can live through,” Letsinger said.

Both Letsinger and Niesen agree that the vinyls they collect and play are not to make any statement but because these albums mean something to them and their records give them a closer connection to the music they play.