Track NWC championships

Wildcats found success at NWC championships taking home four titles. The women’s team totaled 150.5 points taking third. It was the program’s highest score since the 2004 season where they earned 157 points. The men’s team earned fifth, scoring 85 points.

Dallas Edge, ’17, grabbed a NWC title winning the 100m Hurdles with a time of 14.82 seconds.

Also, taking second place in the 100m in 12.36 second and in the 200m with a time of 25.55.

Jake Mihelich, ’17, successfully defended his NWC title in the 200m and 400m. And, coming out with a season-best time of 21.47 seconds in the 200m.

“Winning two more conference titles my senior [year] feels great, but I will miss conference competition a lot…the relays went well also, we didn’t win, but we should be proud of getting the podium for both of them” said Mihelich.

Wildcats went one and two in women’s pole vault. Olivia McDaniel, ’19 took first, a NWC title and a career-best clearing the height of 12 feet, 4 inches. Teammate Joanna Galli, ’19 followed behind.

Kaelia Neal, ’18, was second in the 1500m with a time of 4 minutes, 36.86 seconds.

Emma Knudson, ’18, got second in the 5000m time 18 minutes, 10.65 seconds. Knudson also grabbed second in the 10000m with a time of 37 minutes, 26.4 seconds.

“It was a great day all around for many people, and we really came together as a team. We supported each other and I think that we really competed not only for ourselves, but for the benefit of the whole team” said Knudson.

Women’s 4x100m Relay team placed second running the eighth best time in Linfield history 49.06 seconds. The team was made up of Mehana Sabado-Halpern, ’19, Madeline Shirley, ’19, Jade Everage, ’18 and Edge.

Sabado-Halpern added to her excellent performance on Saturday by earning second in the triple jump distancing 38 feet, 6 inches. Becoming only the second Wildcat in history to break the 38-foot plateau. She also placed third in the women’s long jump.

Both men’s relay teams took third and posted season-best times. The 4x100m team posted 42.8 seconds and 4x400m team got 3 minutes, 23.76 seconds.

Hayden Davisson, ’17, earned third place in pole vault clearing 14 feet, half an inch. Jeff Lieder, ’18, also, got third having a best throw of 47 feet, 8.5 inches.

Next up certain Wildcats seeking national qualifying marks will compete at the OSU High Performance meet Friday and Saturday in Corvallis.