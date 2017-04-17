Pride Week





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

To kick off pride LGBTQ group on campus, held a meeting Monday night. Tuesday, students were encouraged to write messages of acceptance and love in the courtyard between Walker and Riley with chalk. Friday there was a march in memoriam of the Orlando club shooting last summer. The students who participated made signs and then marched around campus with them to promote LGBTQ rights and discrimination protection. There was also a vigil held for the victims before the march began. The week’s festivities concluded with pride fest Saturday in FML. Again, students were encouraged to write or draw with chalk to show their support for the LGBTQ members in the community.

Among the phrases and words that were written on the sidewalk, there was plenty of art work accompanying them. Rainbows littered the courtyard especially near the doors leading out of FML.

“Be gay” and “love conquers hate” were some of the more prominent phrases along with the words “happiness” and “love”.

In the center of the sidewalk was a large whale drawn smiling at every passerby.

This activity was just one way that the fusion group allowed students to express themselves in an open and safe space.