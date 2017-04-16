Linfield men’s baseball start the post season at first seed





Filed under Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Linfield Wildcats men’s baseball team were deemed the North West Conference champions on Saturday after their victories over the Whitman Blues in Walla Walla.

Cason Cunningham, ’19, started at the mound for Linfield, striking out six batters in game one. Relief pitcher Conner Scott, ’17, finished off the game for the ‘Cats.

Ben Andrews, ’17, Ryan Pladson, ’17, and Scott Hilpert, ’17, contributed for Linfield at the plate.

“I personally think we are the most talented team in the conference, and talent wise this is the best team I have been apart of,” said Hilpert, who is done for the season after breaking his leg in Linfield’s final regular season game.

The Wildcats beat the Blues 7-2 in game one.

Pitcher Riley Newman, ’17, only allowed Whitman four hits in game two, and had seven strike outs.

Brady Rediger, ’18, Ryan Ross, ’18, Alex Hendra-Brown, ’18, and Pladson were contributors in Linfield’s 12 base hits in game two.

Whitman scored for the first time in the bottom of the sixth inning, which was too late to catch up to the ‘Cats.

“It feels amazing to have all the work we’ve put in pay off with a regular season championship. The seniors on this team are amazing and they deserve this league title and so much more. I think what separates us from all the other teams is we all believe in each other and we won’t let any team out compete us. And that’s the mindset we are gonna carry into the post season,” said sophomore Cameron Fox.

“It felt incredible. In my whole career playing baseball I have never dog piled before and I couldn’t have done it with a better group of guys. We need to keep it simple and just focus on winning games like we have been these past few weeks. Anything can happen in this crazy game just need to keep fighting and playing hard,” said Cal Neely, ’18.

The Wildcats won game two, 4-1, and are headed into the post season at the number one seed.