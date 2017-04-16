Linfield ‘Cats NWC Champs in Regular Season





Linfield had the opportunity to play in the sun on Saturday on their home courts and defeated the visiting Whitworth Pirates 6-3.

Number three doubles played by Marisa Doveri, ‘18, and Michele Ly, ‘20, took the win easily 8-1. Number one doubles by Ella Riddle, ‘18, and Basia Kopecka, ‘18, were nearly flawless in their dominant win 8-1.

Sarah Sweet, ‘20, and Elsa Harris, ‘19, played a tight fought match, but came out on the losing side 6-8.

In singles, it was a day for tie breakers for the third set to decide the singles match victor. Riddle was near flawless grabbing the win 6-1, 6-1. Harris at two singles, as well was dominant in her match 6-2, 6-0. Doveri at three singles lost the first set, took the second 6-3 and resorted to a tie-breaker to decide the match outcome. She dropped a tough match 6-10.

Kopecka played a close match defeating her opponent 7-6, 2-6,1-0 (10-7) in the tie-breaker. Riley Clayeux, ‘20, won decisively over her opponent in straight sets 6-2, 6-3. Sweet struggled and attempted a comeback, but lost in a tie breaker 1-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-2).

The lone senior Courtney Mostul, ‘17, played a pro-set at seven singles and defeated her opponent 8-1.

“I think we came out a little flat on Saturday – maybe it was the pressure. But ultimately, we did what championship teams do – we got the victory which took a bit of pressure off Sunday. But truly, we came to play on Sunday,” said co-head coach Lisa Macy-Baker.

On Sunday, Linfield aced the Pacific Boxers 9-0. Riddle and Kopecka teamed up once again and defeated the Pacific top duo 8-3. Harris and Clayeux defeated their opponents 8-1. And third doubles played by Doveri and Ly defeated the number three doubles team 8-2.

The Wildcats did not let up in singles action, Riddle defeated her opponent in straight sets 6-1, 6-2. Harris lost the first set 3-6, won the second set 7-5, and did a tie breaker to decide the match 10-3. Doveri won against her opponent at three singles 6-4, 6-1.

“We are very excited to be hosting the tournament. We are enjoying this moment and allowing the team to enjoy it. We take the day off tomorrow and reset Tuesday, and do what we’ve been doing all year – practice focused and with match-ready effort,” said Macy-Baker.

“We are extremely fortunate to have the deep team we have. Our practices are therefore more competitive and make each player and dubs team more match ready. We are twelve strong,” concluded Macy-Baker.

In the bottom flight of singles, Kopecka beat her opponent 7-5, 6-1. Clayeux had an easy time and won 6-2, 6-0. Sweet at six singles was ahead 6-0, 2-0, and the match was clinched by the Wildcats before Sweet got to finish.

With that match, Linfield clinched the Northwest Conference regular season championship and will host the Northwest Conference Championship tournament Saturday and Sunday.

Linfield is 15-3 overall and 11-1 in the Northwest Conference.