Filed under Arts & Entertainment

Fred Meyer Lounge was stuffed with Linfield students and faculty who came to watch the most popular LCAT event of the year. Many students sat on the floor as the FML furniture was occupied.

Lucas Carter hosted the LCAT event which determined who was going to be the opening act for Wildstock.

Newly appointed ASLC president Tenzin Yangchen, Director of College Activities and Fraternity and Sorority Life Dan Fergueson, and Dawn Graff-Haight, professor of Health Education, were the judges.

There was an array of performers: The Floors, which was a punk band that won last year’s talent show, Tre Ovalle, a rapper and cat cab artist from last semester, Chace Lawrence, a magician, Hannah Trailer, a singer-songwriter and another previous cat cab artist, and Abhinav Mishra who teaches Tennis at linfield did some breakdancing which required the front rowers to move their furniture back to give him optimal space. Antoine Johnson and Eric Fasth rapped, Jonesing for Hope, who did covers of “Brown Eyed Girl,” and a rendition of “Stand By Me” and “Beautiful Girls,” Bridget Stevens did spoken word, and Christen Hunt, who performed an original rap/song on the piano.

Tre Ovalle was a crowd favorite and won Linfield Got Talent. Make sure to look for him as the opening act of Wildstock!