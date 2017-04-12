Linfield Women Struggle at NWC Spring Conference





Filed under Sports

As Lacy Avera said, “This weekend was a really difficult tournament for our Linfield girls. There were some unlucky and unexpected factors that did not fall in our favor. “ One of those unexpected factors was a ball to the wrist that Avera faced when leaving the ninth green due to a golfer in the group behind hit her ball to early. Avera continued to play the second nine holes on day two with a swollen wrist which caused the second nine holes to be a struggle.

Day one of play was made difficult by wind and rain which made the course play long According the Tiana Yamaoka, “The par 4s were super long and hard to hit in regulation.” Made even longer due to the lack of roll from the saturated course.

Even with the unexpected incidents and the course conditions two Linfield women made it into the top 25 of the tournament. Maeline Rice ‘18 and Avera who both shot a 91 on day one, were each able to improve their scores on day two. Rice shot an 89 on day two which tied her for 21st place and Avera came in with a 90 which tied her for 24th place.

Four of five players cut strokes off of their day two score which allowed the team to improve their team total by 21 strokes. The largest cut in strokes came from Faith Hardersen who cut 11 strokes between her rounds. She shot 111 on day one and came out with an even 100 on day two, placing her in a tie for 40th place.

Also competing for Linfield were Katy Mahr and Yamaoka. Yamaoka finished in 36th place with a two day total of 201 (105-96). Mahr finished 42nd in a field of 42 with a two day total of 221 (109-112).

The team will be working to have a better performance at their next match, which is their final match of the season, the NWC Championship in Tacoma on April 22nd and 23rd.