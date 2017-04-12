Wildcats up there standing at the Spring Classic





Filed under Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Linfield Men’s golf team took a trip to Bremerton, Washington, for the Northwest Conference Men’s Spring Classic. The Wildcats came out with a 3rd place finish, behind only Pacific Lutheran University and Willamette University. Coming in with day one team total of 305, left the team in third place after the first round.

At the end of the first day of play Lucas Balala lead the team shooting a two over par, 73. Balala struggled on day two and ended up with an 80 on day two. Isaac Grebisz was proud of his team and said, “The high point was definitely finishing today [day two] and seeing that even when our #1 has a tough day we can still finish and score among the best in conference”

On day two the team worked hard and cut 11 strokes from there day one finish coming in at 294 as a team. They were lead by Logan Davis, who cut nine strokes on round two to finish 79-70, he finished the classic in 7th place. The 70 on day two, which was a career low for Davis, was made possible by a birdie on the final hole.

Up next for the Wildcats was Grebisz who tied for tenth, staying consistent, with a 75 on day one and a 76 on day two. He was followed closely by teammates Jackson Hval, Mason Rodby, and Balala. Hval placed 13th with a two day total of 152, while Balala and Rodby tied for 14th one stroke behind.

According to Logan Davis ‘ the 3rd place finish moved the team up to fourth place from sixth, and provides the opportunity for them to improve even more at the conference championships on April 22nd and 23rd. But to do that “We will have to putt well in the championship to post good scores, so that will be the focus of many of our practices in the weeks leading up.”

The team will hit the course once more before the championship at the Spring Thaw April 14th and 15th.