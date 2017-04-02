Women’s lacrosse struggles against California teams during spring break





Filed under Sports

While spring break consisted of relaxed vacation time for some Linfield students, the women’s lacrosse team spent its break in California for three games against Claremont Mudd Scripps, Chapman and Whittier.

“We went into these games knowing that they would be a difficult challenge,” sophomore Olivia Hollenbeck said. “The games were difficult but because of the teams we played, we were able to improve our defense among other things.”

Last Monday, the Wildcats visited Claremont to take on CMS. Linfield could not match Claremont’s depth and were outscored 20-1.

The only Wildcat goal came from freshman Abi Nelson at the 9:25 mark. By that time, CMS already scored 11 goals.

The first half concluded with CMS in the lead, 13-1. The second half was just as strong for them, and the game ended 20-1 in Claremont’s favor.

On Wednesday, Linfield matched up against Whittier College, where the ‘Cats fell short 14-4.

Freshman Dana Brooks scored two goals for Linfield while sophomore Mae Seifert and senior Amber Kaholoaa each scored one.

The Linfield spent their final game on Friday in Orange, California to take on Chapman. Again, Linfield could not match this California team’s depth.

The Wildcats lost to Chapman 17-1. Sophomore Alex Jensen was the lone scorer for Linfield.

The next time the women’s lacrosse team will take the field will be at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Maxwell Field. Linfield will play Pacific University to start off conference play.

“We are trying to apply everything we learned in California: communicating all over the field, being aggressive and putting together a full 60 minutes of lacrosse for our next game,” Hollenbeck said.