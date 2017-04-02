Women’s Tennis





Sports

Linfield ended its spring break trip down South in Texas 2-2. Linfield looked to play some national resume boosting competition.

On Saturday, Linfield captured a win against UT-Tyler 6-3. This was the closest match that the Wildcats faced in weeks.

Basia Kopecka, ‘18, and McKenna Stephenson, ‘20, defeated their opponents. Marisa Doveri, ‘18, and Michelle Ly, ‘20, were also victorious. At first doubles, Ella Riddle, ‘18, and Elsa Harris, ‘19, suffered a tough loss 8-2.

Riddle was victorious in a three set fashion, as well as Harris in straight sets. Doveri won in a tight-played match 6-4, 6-4. Sweet captured a win in tie-breaker fashion 3-6, 6-3, 10-6.

In another tight match, Linfield was edged out by Southwestern of getting a win suffering their first loss in their spring break extravaganza.

Riddle and Harris were defeated 8-4. Stephenson and Kopecka were down 8-2. And Doveri and Ly had another really close match, but ended up on the losing side of this one 9-7.

Singles were the only way for the Wildcats to get back into the match. Kopecka has been playing clutch matches this season, this one was no different. She captured the W 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (10-6). Clayeux defeated her opponent in straight sets 6-3, 6-4. Sweet was given a run for her money, but won 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-3). Riddle downed her opponent in straight sets. Harris was beaten in double-bagel fashion. Doveri was taken down in straight sets as well.

Next up, the ‘Cats recorded a 9-0 smackdown win against Mary-Hardin Baylor.

The singles flights in straight sets en route to a undeniable victory. In doubles, Harris and Riddle, took down their opponents 8-1. Second doubles pairing of Kopecka, and Stephenson ‘20, downed their opponents decisively, 8-2. Veteran duo Sierra Lemon, ‘18, and Courtney Mostul, ‘17, had a 8-1 triumph in third doubles.

Harris stepped into the one singles position to pick up two wins on the day 7-5, 6-3. Riley Clayeux, ‘20, was up at second singles and defeated her opponent decisively 6-3, 6-1. Sarah Sweet, ‘20, captured, yet another victory 6-1, 6-1. Kelsey Bartlett, ‘20, downed her opponent decisively. Jesse Vezo, ‘20, won 6-1, 6-1. Lastly, Michelle Ly, ‘20, beat her opponent in double-bagel fashion 6-0, 6-0.

Linfield was defeated the following day against Trinity 7-2. Riddle and Kopecka won in their respective singles matches. However, the rest of the Wildcats were defeated.

Most notably, Doveri and Ly at third doubles were the closest in mustering in a win for the Wildcats in doubles, but fell 9-7.

“I’m definitely pleased because it definitely brought the team a lot closer. It was a little difficult because we aren’t used to playing outdoors, in the heat and the teams down there are very good! Every match was a battle and we gave it our all,” said Harris.

“The highlight of the week was spending time with all the girls on the team and getting to know them better on and off the court,” concluded Harris.

On the week filled with tennis, “overall, yes we are happy with the trip. Our team is bonded more so than before and this talented of a group we need that moving into the last part of our conference season. We also got time playing outside in challenging conditions. This will make us tougher and stronger moving forward,” said head coach Lisa Macy-Baker.

“We played three strong Texas teams, two of which are top 25 teams. I would say that two of those teams played us stronger in doubles. Doubles has been our strength all year, so we were a bit surprised. It gives us plenty to work on moving forward and we know we can’t be complacent. We liked what we saw this Saturday versus PLU. We came out with a little extra fire in doubles,” said Macy-Baker.

On the highlight of the week, “team bonding and vitamin D! Also, we received compliments from each and every coach about our team’s sportsmanship and competitiveness. Our team makes Linfield proud each and every day, on and off the court,” said Macy-Baker.

After returning home, Linfield looked to bounce back against a conference competitor in McMinnville on Saturday against Pacific Lutheran.

Linfield defeated PLU 8-1, which completed a season sweep. Shaking things up in doubles, Kopecka and Riddle started the day off strong to get the Wildcats rolling and won 8-1. Harris and Clayeux followed suit with the identical score. Mostul and Lemon solidified the sweep in doubles with an 8-4 decision.

The freshmen in the singles flights were victorious in their matches. Clayeux went three sets 6-3, 3-6, 6-1. Sweet won 7-5, 6-2. Ly won 6-0, 6-1. Bartlett won decisively 6-3, 6-2. Vezo won in double-bagel fashion 6-0, 6-0.

The lone victory for PLU came from one singles played by Doveri going three sets and did not let her opponent capture the win easily, going down 1-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Overall, the ‘Cats are 11-3 and in conference 7-1. Next up, on Tuesday, the ‘Cats square off against George Fox in Newberg at 3:30. And Sunday against Willamette at 11am at home.