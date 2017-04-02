Willameta Invitational





Filed under Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Wildcats had a successful start to spring break ranking in the top 10 for many events at the Willamette Invitational. The ‘Cats raced their hearts out.

Jake Mihelich, ’17, won the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.77 seconds and places sixth in the 100m with 10.97 seconds.

“I felt good about the 4×100 and 200, the 100 was a good time for my first time this season but my start was poor. I’m looking forward to our big home meet,” Mihelich said.

Kaelia Neal, ’18, got her career best time in the 800m running 2 minutes and 18.96 seconds. Neal placed fourth in her event.

Fellow runner Courtney Beard, ’19, won the 1500m B-section with a time of 4:50.06, a collegiate best. Baylie Cameron, ’20, placed fifth in the 400m hurdles, dropping seconds off her previous time.

Julie Rockenbaugh, ’20, placed third in pole vault with a height of 10 feet, 10 inches. Mehana Sabado-Halpern, ’19, placed sixth in long jump out of nearly 20 competitors with a leap of 17 feet, 5.25 inches.

MaKenzie Mize, ’20, hits the Linfield record books by placing seventh in discus with a distance of 128 feet, 11 inches.

On the men’s side, the ‘Cats went four and five in the 110m Hurdles. Taylor Vicknair, ’19, came out with a time of 15.87 seconds. Max Patterson, ’19 followed him in 16.05 seconds. The Wildcats got second in the 4×100 relay with a time of 43.39 seconds.

On the field, Hayden Davisson, ’17 placed third in pole vault with a height of 13 feet, 17.75 inches. Alec Miller, ’17, got fifth in javelin with a distance of 178 feet, 1 inch, a career best.