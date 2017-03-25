Oregon plans to protect women’s health coverage





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Monday, March 6 the U.S. House Republicans publicized their plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obama Care.

Oregon lawmakers proposed different healthcare aims on January 9, 2017. The state has been planning ahead for the Trump administration repeal on the ACA. House Bill 2232 has the agenda to protect reproductive health services, including birth control without co-payment, abortions and other amenities. The measure plans to continue free birth control, offer STI testing, and assist mothers in breastfeeding and prenatal care and other reproductive health services.

The Center of Disease Control website said 28 other states are planning to impose laws that cover contraceptives also.

NY Times said, the ACA improved access to preventive contraceptive measures for 30 million women, giving them access to co-pay free services. The U.S. Department of Health Services said that ACA lowered the abortion rates, by 12-percent from 2011 to 2014. The CDC said during 2008-2012 abortions decreased 31,698 abortions per year. In contrast from 2003-2007 abortions increased by 248 per year.

In 2011 and 2012, abortions were reported at a historic low by the CDC. They have reported abortion data analysis since 1969. The highest abortion rates were in the 1980’s. The CDC requests data from 52 reporting areas, all of the states plus D.C. and NYC.

Now that President Donald J. Trump does not plan to continue the ACA, Oregon has proposed a measure to keep women’s reproductive health covered and accessible. HB 2232 builds off the ACA, in order to maintain healthcare accessibility for women. This bill expands on the ACA by offering abortions as well. HB 2232 also affirms no tolerance of discrimination in healthcare coverage.

Oregon Live said, HB 2232 is sponsored by Oregon Rep. Jeff Barker, D-Aloha who advocates for women who cannot pay for these services. OregonLive said, secondary sponsor Sen. Laurie Monnes Anderson proclaimed that Oregon has always initiated health services for women.

Monnes was referring to Oregon’s HB 2879, which allowed all of the states pharmacies to provide birth control and hormonal patches on demand to patients. In order for Oregon pharmacists to prescribe and provide the birth control, the patient must be 18 or older or with proof of prior prescriptions of birth control. HB 2879 became effective July 13, 2015.

Just a month prior, on June 11, 2015 HB 3343 became effective. It required insurers to cover 12-months worth birth control supplies, including the patch, ring or the pills. Oregon was the first state to pass this bill. Prior to HB 3343 women had to inconveniently get pharmaceutical refills every 30 to 90 days.

In the last few years, Oregon has been ahead of the game in supporting their women with healthcare, coverage and accessibility. According to the Oregon Legislative website there are no scheduled committee meetings or floor sessions for HB 2232. The Planned Parenthood Pro-Choice Coalition press release says they are in coalition with HB 2232, as well as American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon, Family Forward Oregon, NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon, Oregon Latino Health Coalition, and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon ad Western States.