Carthage blocks Linfield’s chance for a victory





Filed under Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Linfield women’s lacrosse team suffered their fifth defeat in a row, losing to Carthage College 13-2 on Thursday evening.

“I think that last night the defense worked really well as a unit, which has been one of our goals all season,” freshman Dana Brooks said. “Our attacking end needs to improve on communicating with each other and executing in the games what we practice.”

Carthage began the game with an early jump, leading 3-0.

At the 15:20 mark in the first half, Brooks scored a goal for Linfield, bringing the score 3-1. However, Carthage players answered with three goals of their own, bringing the score back to 7-1. At the 3:56 mark, sophomore Mae Seifert scored a goal for Linfield, which was the last of the night for the ’Cats.

By the time the first half ended, the Wildcats were already down 7-2. The game ended in Carthage’s favor, 13-2.

The Wildcats have an overall record of 1-5 and sit in fifth out of five Northwest Conference teams.

The women’s lacrosse team will spend spring break in California. The ’Cats will face Claremont on March 27, Whittier on March 29 and Chapman on March 31.